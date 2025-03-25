Letter To The Editor:

Early voting is not off to a good start, and that’s a problem. Local elections decide who runs our cities, schools, and communities. These races impact your taxes, your roads, your safety—everything that is essential to building the American dream.

When turnout is low, a small group of voters ends up making big decisions for everyone else. It’s easy to complain on social media or vent in public—we’ve all seen it, and we can all do it. Yet, when it’s time to take action—when it’s time to vote—many of those same people don’t show up.

Article continues after sponsor message

It’s sad, honestly, and reflects poorly on our city's image. Whether you're new to voting or you've voted before, it’s crucial to step up and make your voice heard. Your vote matters.

On April 1st, take the opportunity to shape the future of your community. It’s the most powerful tool we have as citizens, and it starts with showing up at the ballot box. Elections aren’t won on social media. They’re won at the ballot box. Make a plan. Vote on or before April 1st.

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: