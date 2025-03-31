Letter To The Editor:

April is National Volunteer Appreciation Month, and I’m writing today to celebrate someone who has spent the last four years helping make recovery possible for more people in Illinois.

As an AmeriCorps member with Recovery Corps, Donnis Campbell has focused on supporting individuals at Chestnut Health Systems as they build a healthy life in recovery from substance use disorder. Over the past four years, she has given a total of 6,300 hours to help people achieve their goals! Donnis meets with program participants and provides guidance as they navigate resources, set goals, and develop recovery action plans.

With Donnis offering individualized support, we’ve seen people overcome barriers and ultimately maintain progress in their recovery. I especially have been proud of how she’s used her own experience in recovery to connect with others and provide mentoring and peer support.

I couldn’t let the program year end without acknowledging Donnis and all she’s done to support our participants – it's been incredible having her be part of the Chestnut community. We’re looking for more great people like Donnis to join our team in the fall. If you’re interested, please visit https://www.recoverycorps.us/

Abby Hartman

Recovery Corps

