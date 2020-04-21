Note: This is a Letter to the Editor from Bob Daiber, Jack Minner and Joe Silkwood.

In a show of bi-partisan cooperation, Madison County Board members nearly unanimously voted to terminate two top aides to Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler in the wake of public disclosure of records related to a two-year investigation into corruption and abuse of power.

Madison County Board Member Mike Parkinson (D- Granite City) said, “We came together as a board to do the right thing to restore public trust in the integrity of our county government. I am proud of the members from both sides of the aisle who stood together to put an end to the corrupt practices and abuse of power so clearly revealed by the diligent work of local investigators.”

Long-time County Board Member Jack Minner (D-Edwardsville) said, “The last several years under the Prenzler administration have been very difficult. The board has been divided and contentious because of the tone set at the top. It used to be enjoyable serving on the county board. We respected our colleagues and worked together to get things done. Tonight, I feel like we restored a little of that good will by coming together in good faith to do what’s right. I hope we have taken a permanent step in restoring a less partisan and more collegial tone to county government.”

Madison County Board Chairman candidate Bob Daiber (D-Marine) said, “Justice was served tonight as the Board took a stand against corruption and abuse of power. It was jarring to hear Kurt Prenzler continue to fight to the end against a united board. I am proud of our County Board and certainly hope that the cooperation and bipartisanship shown in this decision can continue as the Board sets out to make certain this never happens again.”

Minner, Daiber and County Auditor candidate Joe Silkwood are heralding Madison County Auditor Rick Faccin as a hero in the fight to protect confidential data from e-mail surveillance. He fought a two-year battle with Kurt Prenzler over his administration’s efforts that would have resulted in access to protected confidential information from private citizens of Madison County. Silkwood said, “Rick wasn’t just fighting for his office. He was fighting to protect the citizens of Madison County. To me, that’s a hero.”

Bob Daiber, Jack Minner and Joe Silkwood

