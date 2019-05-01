Dear Sir or Madam:

As a lifelong resident of Madison County, I worry for the future of our communities. The condition of our schools and infrastructure is no secret.

We need to take care of the foundations on which the communities we love and depend on are built. We cannot continue to just cut spending. Now is the time for revenue. The fair tax is the best option Illinois has to put years of fiscal irresponsibility and budget woes behind us and move forward.

It will bring much-needed revenue into our state, all while ensuring 97% of Illinoisans see no income tax increase. With a fair tax, Illinois will be able to invest further in our students. We are now feeling the long-term effects of shortchanging our schools. Families are leaving our public schools.

High school graduates are leaving the state to attend colleges in states that properly fund higher education. We are left with an Illinois that is merely a shell of what it was. A fair tax can change this.

This is not a Right/Left or Republican/Democrat problem. This is an Illinois problem. We, the people, need to fix it. It is time to put our political and geographic differences behind us and come together as citizens to think big to fix Illinois. I am hopeful that State Reps Monica Bristow and Katie Stuart will support a fair tax when it comes up for a vote in Springfield soon. Our state, communities, and families are depending on it!

Chuck Noud President, Granite City Federation of Teachers, Local 743 VP Executive Board, Illinois Federation of Teachers

