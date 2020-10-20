In 2018 the city held townhall meetings which determined that infrastructure projects were more important than a rec center with a pool. Funding for any project was to be paid first with grants, then Public/Private Partnerships, then with proceeds from a new 1% Sales Tax. The mayor and her council allies disregarded these priorities and decided to use grants and the 1% Sales Tax, but not a Public/Private Partnership, to build a rec center without a pool instead of other prioritized infrastructure projects.

On January 9th, I met with senior members of city management and asked why a Public/Private Partnership wasn’t pursued for a rec center. I was shocked to learn that the city had met with representatives of the YMCA, but rejected the opportunity to partner with them. I was told that the city was reluctant to contribute the potential $2,500,000 in grant funds the city was seeking to the YMCA and there was concern that the city would lose control of its rec program.

The city turned its back on an estimated $15,000,000 YMCA with its obvious benefits. Why? So that someone can take credit for building an $8,000,000 rec center that doesn’t include the pool we want? Is someone afraid the well-managed, quality programs of a YMCA run side-by-side against a city-operated rec program would make it look inferior? The YMCA could save us significant tax dollars. That’s a good thing, so why is the city opposed to saving us tax dollars?

The city walked away from a quality YMCA program which would have included a pool and provided significant services to all residents, especially the youth and seniors. The cost to the city for a YMCA would have been “zero dollars” if all they had to contribute was the proceeds from a grant supplied by the state. The city will spend about $500,000 per year of our tax dollars to repay millions of dollars of debt, interest charges and net operating losses for a rec center that doesn’t deliver the services we wanted. A YMCA could allow funds to be spent on desperately needed infrastructure projects.

It’s time that the voters of Wood River demand that the city suspend all funding for the proposed rec center and re-engage with the YMCA. The YMCA will allow us to keep the Roundhouse as an historical landmark, could provide more and better services for our residents, and saves Wood River tax dollars which can be used to fix our desperately needed infrastructure.

The YMCA is a WIN for Wood River. Call City Hall at 251-3100 and demand an answer to the question why is it opposed to a YMCA?

Vote “YES” to Save the Roundhouse/Stop “Rec”less Spending on November 3rd!

Bill Dettmers

Wood River

