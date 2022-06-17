Letter To The Editor:

This letter of endorsement for Chris Slusser may sound biased because it is, as I consider Chris to be a good personal friend. Chris has already been serving as the Madison County Treasurer since December of 2016, and during that time, he has proven that his qualifications far exceed the demands of the job.

I don’t know that Chris would even have a challenger in the Republican Primary, if not for the fact that he boldly took a stand against some co-workers who were accused of wrongdoing. As a result of Chris’ cooperation with law enforcement, these individuals were let go from the county.

Chris has shown himself to be a great Treasurer and an even greater person. His honesty and hard work are reasons why I highly recommend voters give him their support and keep him in a job that he is doing with great success.

- Mike McCormick, Godfrey

