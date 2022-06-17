Letter To The Editor:

We, the following Chiefs of Police from Madison County, do hereby offer our endorsement for Major Jeff Connor to be the next Sheriff of Madison County. Major Connor has been a lifelong resident of Madison County and has been a Law Enforcement Officer in Madison County since he was first hired as a Granite City Police Officer in 1986.

Major Connor worked his way up the ranks in Granite City and retired in 2014 after spending the last 9 years as the Assistant Chief of Police. Major Connor has been a leader in the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, serving as the Commander of this elite Homicide Task Force. Since 2014 Major Connor has served as the Chief Deputy Sheriff of the Madison County Sheriff's Office and has continued to serve as a liaison between all the local Police Departments and the Sheriff’s Office.

His leadership skills have made him a highly respected leader in Law Enforcement throughout the entire St. Louis Region. Major Connor also currently serves as the Commander of the Cross River Crime Task Force, once again a position that highlights his ability to work with and coordinate the efforts of Law Enforcement across our region.

With proud enthusiasm, we support Major Jeff Connor to be the next Sheriff of Madison County. When elected, Major Connor will be able to bring his experience and dedication to our County and continue to serve our citizens in a manner of honor, respect, and integrity. He is undoubtedly the only candidate with the skills needed to lead our largest Police Agency.

- Chiefs Of Police From Madison County

