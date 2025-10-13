Letter To The Editor:

The Madison County Board voted to honor Charlie Kirk with a day of remembrance. A few letters spoke out against it. I appreciate them airing their views. Isn't freedom of speech great! We can still be friends even though we disagree.

I have a different opinion on the Madison County vote. To be sure, diversity is an important issue - a very important one. But the issue of diversity is not the only serious issue to be concerned about. Freedom of speech, foreign policy, and the economy are others.

Even though Charlie made some controversial statements, which I do not completely agree with, he was much more than that. He saw how the liberal ideology was so dominant in universities that it suppressed free speech from conservatives. Overall, Charlie Kirk was a powerful force for good. That is why I agree with the board's decision to honor him. Charlie championed free speech.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated by a man who hated Kirk for political reasons. He was driven to do that by Democrats who demonized him. The counter-terrorism community has a term for those who instigate political violence through hostile public rhetoric. It is called Stochastic Terrorism. It is when an enemy of a person or group publicly through the media uses hostile language in an indirect, vague manner so that if there is violence, they can claim innocence. All the while preparing the way for a lone wolf to strike. Several members of Congress and other high-profile Democrats are guilty of Stochastic Terrorism. Even though some conservatives are guilty, there are far more Democrats who are guilty of it.

We all need to cool down and take a chill pill. There is no sense in heated rhetoric - especially if it is full of lies. Rodney King famous for the 1992 LA riots once said "Can we all get along?". Well - can we? In the book "How God Changes Your Brain", author Andrew Newberg, MD, a highly regarded, serious, objective scientist, shows from fMRI brain scans that "the majority of spiritual practices suppress the brain's ability to react with anger or fear". He also, through brain scans sees that speaking in tongues is a good thing. I go to a well-respected church. The people there are joyous, peaceful, and friendly. Go to a church and get engaged in worship. You'll feel better.

Greg Taylor Alton

