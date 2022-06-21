Letter To The Editor:

Please accept this letter on behalf of my good friend and colleague, Major Jeff Connor, a candidate for sheriff of Madison County, Illinois. I have personally known and worked with Jeff for over twenty years, having first met him working as a detective on the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad. I know of no one better qualified to hold this position.

During his career, Jeff has distinguished himself as an outstanding law enforcement officer, a highly respected detective, and one of the St. Louis region’s top law enforcement leaders. Since 1986, Jeff has proudly served at every level and rank in the Granite City Police Department – from patrol officer, detective, supervisor, and executive/deputy chief of police. In 2014, because of his reputation and abilities, Jeff was selected by Sheriff John Lakin to serve as the chief deputy sheriff of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, where he presently oversees law enforcement operations for the protection of all county residents.

In addition to his remarkable career, Jeff also was selected in 2020 to serve as the commander of the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad, only the eighth police executive ever to hold this prestigious position in the squad's 57-year history. Jeff is responsible for overseeing all operational components of the oldest and largest multi-jurisdictional violent crime task forces in the nation, comprising of nearly 600 detectives from over 100 agencies. Jeff has successfully commanded some of the highest-profile homicide investigations in Madison County and the two-state St. Louis region. He frequently addresses law enforcement audiences across the nation on the topics of protecting communities, combating violent crime, and criminal investigations.

Jeff and his family are lifelong residents of Madison County, and he knows firsthand the concerns of his many neighbors and friends. If selected by the voters, Jeff will no doubt continue to serve with the highest honor, integrity, and compassion, following in the highest traditions of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

To see a list of Republican Sheriff Candidate Jeff Connor’s endorsements, please visit JeffConnorforSheriff.com/endorsements/

