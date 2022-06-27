Letter To The Editor:

Abe L. Barham, a community activist, is a candidate for Madison County Board 8 and says he is running for office to "give a voice to the people."

I am 2nd Vice President of the Madison County Democrats, Chairman of the Miles Davis Festival, and Co-Chair of the Alton Juneteenth Committee. I work at Olin Corporation and have an associate degree in marketing and business.

I'm running for office to help our less fortunate population, including but not limited to our brave veterans, the homeless, and those suffering from mental illness. While there has been an increase in the area of mental illness and homelessness, resources have not, and these people are not receiving the help they need.

I plan to have quarterly meetings and collaborate with city officials, and meet with Veteran's Affairs to bring a more positive attitude to Alton. Additionally, I plan to strengthen our industrial base while working towards the revitalization of our forgotten neighborhoods. Also, ensuring the stewardship of how our tax money is being used.

After 24 years, I feel my opponent has had enough time to make a difference. Alton, it's time to turn the page and start a new chapter.

Abe Lee Barham

Alton

