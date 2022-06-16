Letter To The Editor:

My name is David Michael, and as many of you know I am your elected Madison County Auditor. However, what you may not know is that prior to being elected Auditor in 2020, I served on the Madison County Board for four years from 2016-2020. During that time, the County Board worked together to achieve many great accomplishments, among those being: lowering the county's portion of the property tax levy by $1.8 million and then holding it flat to this very day, increasing funding for public safety and law enforcement by more than $2 million per year, and merging the Recorder's office with that of the County Clerk's to save the county over $150K per year.

During this time, Mike Walters was one of the County Board Members who was in the trenches with me pushing for these changes to become reality. Mike has been a strong fiscal conservative on the board and has always stood for increased funding for law enforcement. This year, Mike Walters is running to become the Republican Nominee for County Clerk. I know Mike Walters will stand with taxpayers to keep spending in check, and I know he will work to ensure our elections are always free, fair, and of high integrity.

Article continues after sponsor message

I encourage all of my fellow conservatives to vote for Mike Walters for County Clerk on the Republican ballot on June 28th.

Thank you for the privilege to serve,

David Michael

Madison County Auditor

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: