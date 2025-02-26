Letter To The Editor:

Councilman Dettmers has a long history of taking legal action against the city. He undoubtedly spent tens of thousands of dollars of legal fees suing the City of Wood River. The city was forced to spend thousands of taxpayer dollars defending against Councilman Dettmers lawsuits despite soundly defeating his lawsuits in court.

After losing those lawsuits and after getting on Wood River City Council he demanded that the City reimburse him for his legal fees for those lost lawsuits.

I would hope that the city rejected that ridiculous demand from Councilman Dettmers. Taxpayers should not be on the hook for his lawsuits. Now that he has been on the council for a couple of years it is becoming apparent that he continues to incur tens of thousands in legal fees. The only difference is that taxpayers are footing his legal bills.

Councilman Dettmers' crusade is costing Wood River taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars. It’s time for folks to say no to Councilman Dettmers' personal axe to grind.

Rickey Militello - Wood River Resident

