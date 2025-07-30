To the Editor:

I am writing as a concerned resident of the 1st Ward regarding the persistent lack of support for our community’s youth by both our alderman and the Alton Park and Recreation Department. Year after year, we see budget allocations fall short — especially for parks and programs aimed at helping inner-city kids. These children deserve safe spaces to play, learn, and grow, yet time and again, promises are made and resources are not delivered.

There is a glaring lack of after-school and summer activities in our area. Our parks have outdated equipment and neglected grounds, and too often I see kids with nowhere to go and nothing productive to do. For a city that claims to care about its future, the inaction is unacceptable.

It is the responsibility of our ward’s representative to advocate for our neighborhood and fight for the resources our children need. We need someone who both listens to residents and takes tangible, visible steps to improve our parks and invest in meaningful programs. Our alderman must do better to represent our needs, and Alton Park and Recreation must be held accountable for the ongoing neglect.

Our youth deserve better. It’s time for officials to prioritize all of Alton’s children, not just those in more affluent areas.

Sincerely,

Abe Lee Barham Jr.

Alton, IL.

