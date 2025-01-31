Letter To The Editor:

In our own wonderful town of Alton, Illinois, a family received a swatting call from Border Patrol this week. As my mother and grandmother immigrated to Alton in the early 1950's (they were sponsored by The Unitarian Church of Alton until they could get their legal naturalization papers), I would never have thought I would see the day that legal immigrants would be targeted in our community.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

We need to protect our immigrants and their families that make up our community from unfair harassment & prejudice that is being caused by ICE raids. Are we going to allow harm to come to our neighbors? Where is love thy neighbors?

Article continues after sponsor message

This family did not deserve this. All immigrant families need to keep their naturalization papers and birth certificates on them at all times. Sad times we live in when legal immigrants are being targeted.

Elizabeth Schepers

Alton

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this:

Attorney General Raoul Leads Coalition To Preserve Parole Pathways For Vulnerable Immigrants
Mar 24, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Joins Coalition To Defend Temporary Protected Status For Haitians And Venezuelans
Mar 26, 2025
Rep. Davidsmeyer Focused on Stopping Illegal Immigration
Mar 19, 2025
Davidsmeyer Criticizes Democrats’ Bad Bills & Misplaced Priorities
Mar 12, 2025
Fairmont City Attorney Suarez Offers Free Legal Aid Amid Deportation Fears
Feb 3, 2025

 