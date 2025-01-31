Letter To The Editor:

In our own wonderful town of Alton, Illinois, a family received a swatting call from Border Patrol this week. As my mother and grandmother immigrated to Alton in the early 1950's (they were sponsored by The Unitarian Church of Alton until they could get their legal naturalization papers), I would never have thought I would see the day that legal immigrants would be targeted in our community.

We need to protect our immigrants and their families that make up our community from unfair harassment & prejudice that is being caused by ICE raids. Are we going to allow harm to come to our neighbors? Where is love thy neighbors?

This family did not deserve this. All immigrant families need to keep their naturalization papers and birth certificates on them at all times. Sad times we live in when legal immigrants are being targeted.

Elizabeth Schepers

Alton

