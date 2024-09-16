Letter To The Editor:

I hope you will attend our monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at Alton City Hall.

Held the 3rd Wednesday of each month, our Ward 1 meetings are open to all. We will discuss activities in the City of Alton and Ward 1. It is a casual, unscripted meeting where everyone will have an opportunity to speak or observe. I will do my best to answer each of your questions.

I welcome this dialogue which guides my actions as Ward 1 Alderman. I truly enjoy getting to know you and engaging on topics that are important to you.

I will talk about two resolutions recently presented - the first is a request to update the 2003 Comprehensive Plan for the City of Alton; I am grateful the Alton Planning Commission voted positively last week to move it forward to the Alton City Council for approval.

The second is administrative in nature with a goal of bring clarity to legislative actions taken by the Alton City Council. I welcome your feedback on both.

Betsy Allen

Alton Alderwoman

Also, Join me for upcoming open meetings at Alton City Hall:

Alton Accounting Club – Tuesday, September 17, 5:30 p.m.

Alton Historic Commission – Tuesday, September 17, 7:00 p.m.

Ward 1 Meeting – Wednesday, September 18, 6:30 p.m.

Committee of the Whole – Monday, September 23, 6:00 p.m.

Alton Township – Wednesday, September 25, 6:00 p.m.

Alton City Council – Wednesday, September 25, 6:30 p.m.

Alton City Council, Finance Meeting – Thursday, September 26, 3 p.m.

