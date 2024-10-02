To All Godfrey Citizens:

I would like to announce that I have decided to run for Godfrey Mayor. After many conversations with resident’s, they expressed to me that they would like to have an option on the ballot for the mayor’s position. The current mayor has been in office since 2009 the residents of Godfrey would like to elect someone who brings a fresh perspective to the position.

I am a lifelong resident of the Godfrey/Alton area, have raised three daughters who have been very successful in their careers and I have worked in the area for numerous years.

Godfrey is a wonderful place to live and I will strive to keep it that way by continuing to secure state and federal funds, focus on growth and development while still maintaining the quaint village that Godfrey is.

I bring the table a strong background in business, finance, construction and have owned and managed a business. I am also the Vice President of the Madison County Catholic Charities Board.

I did not decide to run because of the money in fact I will not take the increase of salary instead any monies over $55,000 I will donate to local charities in the Riverbend area.

I am also committed to you, the citizens to assist you any and all problems that you may occur, I will not stop until we are both satisfied.

My door is always open and feel free to contact me with any issues or concerns you might have.

I am looking forward to becoming the next Mayor of Godfrey and appreciate your vote.

Sincerely,

Beth Ackerman-Johnes

