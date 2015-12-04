ALTON - Awarded best folk band by the Riverfront Times, "Letter to Memphis" will be here at Elijah P's Saturday night at 8:30-11:30. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! The band describes their music as indie folk with soul, and have just released a single "I Went to a Show."

Letter to Memphis formed in 2011 when vocalist Devon Cahill and guitarist Gene Starks came together to create clever, honest, and relatable songs in the hopes of getting hearts beating, toes tapping, and wheels spinning.

With time they have continued to find their sound with acoustic guitar and ukulele driven original indie pop songs with roots in blues, folk, and soul. Filling out the band are classically trained musicians Paul Niehaus IV on upright bass and Sarah Velasquez on violin and soaring harmonies.

The band released their first full length album entitled “Phases” in August, 2014. They will be releasing their follow-up album “Come on Home” in February, 2016.

