MADISON COUNTY — Nine community volunteers have completed an intensive training program to become Tethered Technicians, equipping them to assist individuals experiencing street homelessness across Madison County.

Hand Up Housing announced the conclusion of its latest Tethered Technician Team Member Training (T3) course, which spanned three weeks and included 12 hours of comprehensive instruction. The program focused on providing volunteers with practical skills in documentation, communication, and outreach necessary for effective engagement with vulnerable populations.

Previous sessions covered assisting with identification documents, such as IDs and birth certificates from various states, as well as how to record detailed interaction notes to track needs and patterns over time. The final class emphasized field application of outreach techniques, safety protocols, and preparation of outreach kits containing wound care supplies donated by the Madison County Health Department.

“These skills are vital for supporting individuals with dignity and consistency,” said Hand Up Housing in a statement. The organization expressed gratitude to the nine graduates and highlighted their readiness to conduct boots-on-the-ground outreach to encampments and other vulnerable areas throughout the region.

Tethered Technicians operate entirely on a volunteer basis and play a key role in Hand Up Housing’s mission to end street homelessness in Madison County. The group acknowledged the leadership of instructor Dani Robinette, whose guidance was instrumental in preparing the volunteers for frontline outreach.

“We’re excited to see the lasting impact they will make, and we look forward to watching this team grow in the months to come,” the organization said.

A HUGE THANK YOU TO DANI ROBINETTE, OUR T3 INSTRUCTOR We'd like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dani Robinette for leading and certifying nine incredible volunteers through our Tethered Technician Team Member Training.

