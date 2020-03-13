Although Lewis and Clark Community College wants to express that it is NOT CLOSING, we do recognize the need to make modifications that will mitigate our risk of exposure and the potential spread of COVID-19. At this time, classes will continue to remain on campus through Friday, March 13, 2020. Next week begins Spring Break. As a response to growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the college is planning to extend Spring Break by an additional week. During that week, our faculty will work with IT and the Technology Enhanced Learning department to begin transitioning any courses that can be taught online into the Blackboard online learning management system. We will plan to resume course delivery on March 30, and administration will continue to re-assess the situation throughout the semester.

Similarly, the college will begin the process to cancel as many large-group functions on campus as possible. We will be assessing community and private events ongoing and communicating with those organizations who have booked space on our campus for a meeting, conference or gathering.

We are also currently halting all travel, with the exception of local travel within the district, until further notice.

The college’s response seeks to strike a balance between preparedness and caution, and college-wide communication on this important matter is forthcoming. Our most important responsibility is to provide continuity of instruction. We want to be prepared to move instruction online wherever it is possible. Our plan is guided by the goal of decreasing the overall concentration of people on campus without significantly disrupting the work of teaching and learning. Further, the college will continue to actively monitor the progression of COVID-19 and its potential impact on our local region and workforce, but we do not currently plan to close any of our public campuses or adjust scheduled work hours of full-time staff at this time.

The college will require employees and students who have recently traveled to level 2 and 3 countries to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days, starting from the day of departure to return to the United States. Also, we will continue to monitor the situation in the U.S., and may modify this quarantine to include areas within the country.

At this time, the college is not aware of any confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus within our immediate community.

This is a very fluid situation. Information is flowing into the campus constantly, and our plans will have to remain flexible to meet the safety needs of all our constituents. We will continue to keep the community informed of any changes as they happen. The college has created a COVID-19 page to help with ongoing communication at www.lc.edu/coronavirus.

We encourage all employees, students and visitors to campus to continue to cautiously exercise sound judgment, emphasizing the importance of recommended preventative measures at home and in the workplace in efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to work with our custodial department to step up our daily cleaning regiment throughout this pandemic.

We do realize that unanswered questions still remain – our administration will continue to consider all other concerns to ensure that the college is able to address any evolving needs as will be necessary to promote a safe and healthy campus for students, employees and visitors.

We appreciate the community’s patience and support at this time, as we do whatever we can to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in our region. Thank you.

Dr. Lori Artis

Interim President

Title IX Coordinator

FOIA Officer

