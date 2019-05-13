ALTON – The Alton-based Mustard Seed Peace Project is working on putting together a rummage sale to raise funds for its ongoing mission to provide clean drinking water to remote portions of the Central American nation of Guatemala.

The rummage sale will take place on May 18 at Lovejoy's Event Center, located at 401 Piasa Street in Alton. The items donated for the general public's rummaging joys have been donated by several people from the community as well as friends and members of the Mustard Seed Peace Project. The organization is also inviting folks who have items to donate (who doesn't this time of year with spring cleaning and annual decluttering efforts?) to bring items to its drop-off dates, which are also located at the Lovejoy's Event Center.

Those dates go from May 13-16 with each day having open drop-off times from 4-7 p.m.

The rummage sale will also be occurring at the same time as Alton Main Street's Pup Crawl, and will be utilizing the same building. Alton Main Street Promotions Coordinator Sally Kirbach said folks will receive that Pup Crawl passport from a central location of Lovejoy's before moving to the rest of the participating venues. She said she encourages all Pup Crawl participants to enjoy themselves at that rummage sale as well.

Another chance to support the efforts of the Mustard Seed Peace Project will take place on June 17 at Old Bakery Beer Company. The brewery hosts a monthly “drink for a cause” event in which a portion of that night's proceeds are donated to a specified cause. June's will be for Mustard Seed.

