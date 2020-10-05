CARBONDALE – The Democratic candidate for Congress in Illinois’ 12th District,Ray Lenzi, today released his 2019 tax returns and challenged his opponent to do the same.“This week, we learned that Donald Trump paid only $750 in income taxes in each of his first two years in office,” said Lenzi.

“It seems the president is paying far less in income taxes than the average American trying to put food on the table even though he claims to be a billionaire.”Lenzi challenged incumbent Mike Bost to release his tax records as well. “If there was ever a time for transparency in politics, it’s now,” Lenzi said. “We need to know where Bost’s money is coming from and who “No Show” Mike may owe.”Lenzi noted thathe and his wife had a 2019 retirement income of $105,864, and a taxable income of $78,864. Lenzi’s total income tax bill amounted to $9,077.“Our family paid 13 times more than Donald Trump in taxes, Lenzi said.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“We’re a lot like most middle-class Americans,” Lenzi pointed out. We pay our fair share...we all should know if Mike is paying his fair share.Regarding President Trump’s situation, Lenzi noted that Mike Bost has voted over and over to keep Trump from releasing his returns. “That’s just not right,” said Lenzi. “In the interests of our democracy,we demand again that “No Show” Mike encourage the president to release his taxes.“

Taxes are the income side of the balance sheet that pay for our national defense, Social Security, healthcare, highways, infrastructure, air safety and other vital government services” Lenzi said. “We support Joe Biden’s plan, which calls for higher taxes only on large corporations and those making $400,000 or more per year. “It should be noted an analysis of Biden’s plan versus Trump’s by Moody Analytics and Goldman Sachs, which aren’t exactly liberal think tanks, shows that Biden’s plan will produce GDP growth four and a half percent higher than Trump’s and produce 7 million more jobs,” Lenzi said. “This shows that Biden’s plan is mainstream macro-economics that is best for the people and has the super wealthy paying their fair share.”

More like this: