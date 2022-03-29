MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, GREENVILLE 4: Marquette scored six unanswered runs in the first three innings, plating one in the first, four in the second, and another run in the third, then came up with three more in the sixth, while Greenville scored all of their runs in the home half, as the Explorers won on the road at the Comets' park.

Lauren Lenihan had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for Marquette, while Hayley Porter had two hits and an RBI, Kennedy Eveans had a hit and two RBIs, Allene Brass and Olivia Tinsley each had a hit and RBI and Carli Foersterling came up with a hit.

Lenihan struck out 17 in her complete-game win in the circle.

The Explorers stay unbeaten at 5-0, while Greenville goes to 3-2.

