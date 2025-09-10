ALTON, IL -- Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project, Alton Main Street, Jacoby Arts Center, and the Army Corps of Engineers are calling for volunteers to support the Mississippi Earthtones Festival’s 19th annual Great River Clean-Up. The clean-up will take place on Saturday, September 27 to coincide with the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF)’s National Public Lands Day (NPLD). During the clean-up, volunteers will work together to remove litter and debris from the Mississippi River and its shoreline. Community members can register to volunteer at the clean-up at sc.org/MEFRiverCleanUp

“We’re proud to partner with local organizations, National Public Lands Day, and the Army Corps of Engineers to host the Great River Clean-Up in an effort to encourage environmental engagement with wild places such as the Mississippi River,” said Christine Favilla, Co-Coordinator of the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois. “To date, the Mississippi Earthtones Festival Great River Clean-Up has removed over 52 tons of trash from the river, and we look forward to working together yet again to ensure the river is clean and healthy for future generations.”

“National Public Lands Day has grown into the largest single-day volunteer event for public lands, and we’re proud to engage the Riverbend community in an event that serves NPLD’s mission to foster a connection between people and the environment,” said Josh Schulte, Natural Resource Specialist and Park Ranger with the Rivers Project Office of the Army Corps of Engineers.

"We are grateful for the dedication and devotion of the Sierra Club for organizing and leading the 19th Annual Great River Clean-Up,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street. “This annual event brings people of all walks of life together to work toward the common goal of keeping our beautiful riverfront clean.”

The Great Mississippi River Clean-up is held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM on September 27, the Saturday following the Mississippi Earthtones Festival. Volunteers will board boats in West Alton at the Maple Island Public Boat Launch just below the Mel Price Lock and Dam. Volunteers will receive a free boat ride, lunch, and t-shirt! Sierra Club Illinois will also provide gloves and bags to aid in the trash pick-up. Interested community members can learn more about the river clean-up and register to participate at sc.org/MEFRiverCleanUp.

About Sierra Club Illinois

The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with more than 3.8 million members and supporters. In addition to protecting every person's right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. For more information about Sierra Club’s work in Illinois, visit www.sierraclub.org/illinois

