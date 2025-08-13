CHICAGO — If you played Lucky Day Lotto yesterday, you might want to check your ticket – that’s because you could be $400,000 richer!

One lucky player matched all five numbers in the Tuesday, August 12 evening drawing to win the game’s $400,000 jackpot. The winning numbers were: 3-4-6-8-41.

The winning ticket was purchased at Walker Liquor, located at 12255 Walker Rd. in Lemont, a southwest suburb of Chicago.

For selling the winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket, the store will receive a bonus of 1% of the prize amount, or $4,000.

Article continues after sponsor message

In total, nearly 19,000 winning tickets were sold in the Tuesday evening Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

Winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to sign the back of their ticket and store it in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only draw game with two daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m., and jackpots starting at $100,000. Tickets are available in-store, online, and via the Illinois Lottery app.

Lucky Day Lotto b-roll available for use by the media; download here.

The Illinois Lottery reminds players to play for fun, not funds. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com.

More like this: