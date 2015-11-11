Parents: Joshua Pecoraro and Kelsie Solly

Town of Residence: Alton, IL

Gender: Female

Birth Weight: 7 lbs. 9 oz.

Length: 19 in.

Date of Birth: July 18, 2015

Time of Birth: 11:43 PM

Hospital: St Anthony's

Grandparents: Cindy Solly-Burdick, Cincinnati, OH | Pete Solly, Moores Hill, IN | Susan Rago, Alton, IL

Great-Grandparents: Jack and Sandy Mess, Milan, IN | Jerry and Barbara Solly, Clearwater Lake, MI | William Marshall, Alton, IL

