ALTON - Senior Services Plus, Inc. (SSP), located at 2306 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton, will host a "Meet the Legislators" panel discussion on April 25, 2025, from 12 to 1 p.m.

Proudly sponsored by AARP Illinois, the event will feature District Director Brian Zilm from U.S. Representative Nikki Budzinski's office, Senator Erica Harriss, and State Representative Katie Stuart. These legislators will discuss key topics and issues impacting the older adult community, followed by a Q&A session where attendees can engage directly with the speakers.

“We are grateful to have local legislators visit our agency to share updates and answer questions for our older adults. It’s important that we offer opportunities for our older adults to stay engaged and informed. This event wouldn’t be possible without our AARP Illinois’ collaboration and support.” said SSP Development Director, Emily Jackson.

This event will take place in the School House Grill inside Senior Services Plus. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and speakers will begin at noon. The event is free, open to the public, and lunch will be provided thanks to sponsor AARP Illinois. Registration is required and space is limited. To reserve your seat, call Leslie at 618-465-3298 ext. 123 or visit https://events.aarp.org/LegRoundtableAlton.

Senior Services Plus, Inc. is a 501(c) not-for-profit organization established to enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services, for everyone aging successfully. Senior Services Plus, Inc. has been providing services for older adults since 1973. Our mission is: To provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age.

