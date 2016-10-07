LITCHFIELD - Illinois State Police Director, Leo Schmitz, is seen here with (from l-r) Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond), Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville), and Senator Sam McCann (R-Carlinville). The Legislators met with Director Schmitz, Illinois State Police Officers, Sheriffs, and Chiefs of Police at District #18 ISP Headquarters in Litchfield. 

They thanked the law enforcement professionals, listened to their concerns, and discussed proposed legislation to keep our communities safe.

