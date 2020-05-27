



Bristow Statement on End of Special Legislative Session

State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, issued the following statement after the adjournment of this week’s special legislative session:

“I first want to say thank you to all of our doctors, nurses, police officers, and first responders in our communities who are putting themselves at risk every day to help keep all of us safe during this pandemic. My focus this week was on supporting those men and women who have worked so hard to support us and ensuring Metro East families have the resources we need to reopen our community while staying safe and healthy.

“This begins with a budget that was made with a number of difficult decisions in order to fund the services we need most. In addition to providing the flexibility our state needs to ensure critical resources for our health and our economic security, I worked to ensure this plan includes stricter legislative oversight of state spending and to ensure the administration is not spending money we don’t have. Working across the aisle, I also helped pass a worker protection package that brings business and labor together to put the health and safety of emergency responders and frontline workers first.

“Our Riverbend families know there is a lot of work yet to be done. And we also know the way forward on these critical issues is through bipartisan cooperation and compromise – never extreme partisanship and cheap political games. Moving forward, I will continue to fight for our Metro East families to ensure our reopened community is standing together and stronger than ever.”

Crowe Votes For State Budget Preserving P-12 Education Funding

Following the Illinois General Assembly’s passage of a budget maintaining the state’s commitment to fully fund P-12 public schools, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) released the following statement:

“While I have faith in teachers and students adjusting to e-learning, investing $12.6 billion in public education is fundamental to our students’ success and access for future opportunities. To ensure students are not falling behind, we must establish economic relief for our school districts.”

Rep. Avery Bourne Opposes Democrats’ Unbalanced Budget, Highlights Lack of Action on Important Reforms

At the conclusion of the 2020 special legislative session, State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) released the following statement on the Fiscal Year 2021 budget and lack of action important reforms:

“This is a sorry excuse for a budget. It’s the largest spending plan in state history at a time when tax revenues have fallen off a cliff. The Democrats’ unbalanced budget relies on $5 billion in new borrowing from the Federal government to be paid back over the next decade. On top of borrowing $5 billion, there is still a massive, $6 billion deficit. This budget does not provide stability or certainty, rather it only creates uncertainty for taxpayers, schools, local units of government, social service providers and those who rely on critical state services. That’s wrong, and why I voted no. We should be honest about the fiscal situation we’re in and live within our means.

“The Democrats have also ceded an enormous amount of spending authority and discretion over State and Federal Coronavirus recovery funds to Governor J.B. Pritzker. That is absurd and a complete abdication of the General Assembly’s responsibility to direct the Governor on how to specifically spend taxpayer dollars. Governor Pritzker does not deserve more authority over our State’s Coronavirus response efforts. His refusal to incorporate proposals or input from lawmakers on his re-opening plan is an insult to Illinoisans from all corners of the state who sent 177 members to the General Assembly.

“There were many important items that the Democratic majority refused to debate and vote on during the special session - ethics reform, the Governor’s re-open plan, limits on the Governor’s executive powers, an audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security, and more. I introduced legislation for term limits, fair maps, limits on the governor’s authority, repealing the trailer fee increase, cutting lawmaker pay, and other widely popular and important legislation. None of these reforms were allowed for a vote.

“We are in the midst of a public health crisis, our economy is in shambles, and unemployment has reached the highest levels in decades. In light of all of this, Democrat lawmakers voted for an automatic pay raise. This is a slap in the face to taxpayers across Illinois who have been forced out of work or struggling to get by because of the Governor’s stay at home order. It’s shameful, yet unsurprising, that Democrat lawmakers put themselves before the people of Illinois.”

Speaker Michael J. Madigan Budget Statement



House Speaker Michael J. Madigan released the following statement:

“The COVID crisis has changed our state in profound ways. It has claimed the lives of family members, veterans, our most vulnerable residents, and in particular it has brought tragedy in communities of color. The people of Illinois are grappling with significant challenges to their daily lives and historic levels of unemployment, especially those least able to afford it. Nurses, doctors, first responders, and frontline workers across Illinois continue to battle COVID-19 and face risks to keep us safe.

“This special session, House Democrats stood with all of them, passing legislation ensuring essential services continue uninterrupted, and providing resources for the many people whose lives have been affected by this pandemic.

“That begins with making difficult decisions to pass a state budget that provides much-needed funds for testing, access to health care, rental assistance, unemployment benefits for those facing layoffs and furloughs, resources to help small business owners rebuild their life’s work, and job training for people whose careers have been disrupted. This budget package provides needed flexibility to keep services running during the crisis, while also increasing legislative oversight of state spending to aid in a strong, fair recovery.

“Working across the aisle, we worked with business and labor groups to pass a package of protections for first responders, health care workers and other essential employees who have been exposed to the virus while on the job.

“We provided immediate relief for property taxpayers by suspending late payments and tax sales, and took steps to ensure seniors, veterans and people living with disabilities will be able to keep their tax exemptions without having to reapply.

“We worked to help students and teachers succeed – whether instruction occurs in the classroom or online. We also expanded Medicaid, increased access to tele-health and mental health resources, and secured additional support for hospitals battling the virus in rural and low-income communities.

“We recognize that many more important decisions for our state are yet ahead, and our work will continue to help the people of Illinois during these challenging times.”

ILGOP Chairman Tim Schneider Responds to Passage of FY 2021 State Budget

A state budget (appropriation + implementation) for FY 2021 was passed late tonight out of the Illinois House and Senate. Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider released the following statement in response:

“This is an outrageous budget built on a fantasy, financed by billions of dollars in new debt, and born out of lawmakers inability to make tough decisions on behalf of taxpayers. Democrat legislators have abdicated their duty to the people of Illinois. Instead of addressing our challenges head on, they’ve kicked the can down the road and made things infinitely worse. This is a slap in the face to all of us and a backhand to future generations for good measure.”

Highlights of the irresponsible budget supported exclusively by Democrats include:

Spends nearly $43 billion despite revenues totaling almost $37 billion.

Spends billions MORE than last year’s budget.

The $37 billion revenue figure includes $5 billion in new debt.

The remaining budget hole is financed on fantasies of a massive federal government bailout that doesn’t currently exist.

With the $5 billion in new debt and approximately $6 billion in a fantasy federal bailout, the majority Democrats plan to spend $11 billion more than they plan to bring in.

Includes a $1,800 pay raise for legislators.

Includes free healthcare for illegal immigrants over age 65 (Medicaid eligibility).

Despite revenues falling off due to the COVID-19 crisis, Democrats plan to spend more than last year, borrow billions more in new debt, all while giving themselves a pay increase. Chairman Schneider finished with a plea to Governor Pritzker:

“I urge the Governor to follow the lead of struggling families and small businesses and start making tough choices to curb our spending during this unprecedented crisis. Now is not the time to make more promises that cannot be fulfilled. And at the very least, the Governor must veto the pay raise Democrat lawmakers have authored for themselves.”



C.D. Davidsmeyer Budget Statement

Assistant Republican Leader C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) released the following budget statement.

“We are living in difficult times. Every day people are cutting their budgets, but there was no discussion of Illinois cutting its budget! The budget passed tonight relies on almost $5 billion in borrowing from the Federal Reserve for state operations.

“The sooner we get our economy going, the sooner we can help fund important things like education and services for the elderly and disabled.

