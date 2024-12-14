GRAFTON – The National Memorial of Military Ascent (NMMA) received a generous donation of $2,500 from the Grafton Whelan-Hill American Legion Post 648 on Thursday, December 12, 2024. This marks the second donation from Post 648, which was the first American Legion post to contribute to the memorial's efforts with a $2,000 donation in October 2023.

The check presentation was attended by Post 648 representatives, including Commander Jon Hughes and Post Agent Ray Jolly, who expressed their unwavering support for the NMMA's mission to honor the sacrifices and legacy of U.S. veterans.

In June 2024, the NMMA team briefed the American Legion State Convention on the progress and goals of the memorial. The convention passed a resolution of support, uniting all American Legion posts across Illinois in backing the NMMA. Since then, the NMMA has sent over 700 letters to posts statewide and has continued to receive donations to fund the memorial's construction and future programming.

"We are deeply grateful for the enduring support from American Legion Post 648 and all the posts across Illinois," said Mayor Michael Morrow, President for the National Memorial of Military Ascent. "These contributions help us move closer to our vision of honoring veterans with a world-class memorial that educates future generations about the sacrifices made for our freedom."

The National Memorial of Military Ascent, set against the limestone bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River in Grafton, will feature immersive exhibits and a life-sized reproduction of U.S. Army Rangers climbing the Pointe Du Hoc cliffs of Omaha Beach on D-Day. The memorial also includes an experiential museum dedicated to educating visitors about military history and honoring veterans from all branches of the armed forces.

With continued support from organizations like the American Legion, the NMMA is making significant strides toward completing this historic project.

For more information about the National Memorial of Military Ascent and ways to contribute, visit https://graftonmemorial.org.

About the National Memorial of Military Ascent

For more information about the Veterans Day fundraiser or to learn more about NMMA, visit https://graftonmemorial.org/ or contact Brittney Weber at graftonmemorial@gmail.com or 618-535-8475.

