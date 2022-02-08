PONTOON BEACH - Officer Tyler Timmins’ death has been very difficult for Pontoon Beach Police, village officials, and the community. Timmins was shot and killed while investigating a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station at the intersection of Illinois Route 111 and Chains of Rocks Road on October 26, 2021. A person opened fire on him when he approached the stolen pickup truck.

Al Mahan, junior vice commander of the 22nd American Legion District in Illinois and a member of the Venice-Madison Post 307, was very sad about Timmins’ death. Mahan came up with a plan to make special bracelets for the Pontoon Beach Police Department chief, officers, and Officer Timmins’ wife.

He is a former police officer/firefighter and was in the military. In the Vietnam War, Al lost what he described as a fellow brother in combat, so things of this nature really touch his heart.

“Police officers and military people take oaths, the only real difference is one protects a community and the other their country,” he said. “If that means putting yourself in harm's way where you may lose your life that is what you have to do.”

Other officers who attended a presentation of the bracelets to the police were Tracy Bohnert, the 22nd District adjutant, Ron Swaim, senior vice commander of the 22nd district, Larry Miller, 22nd district commander, Jim Page the 22nd district vice commander. Others were: Don Scheyer, the Post 307 senior vice commander, and Post 199 member Dave Schindler.

First, Al approached Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic about the idea of the bracelets and he was all for doing them.

“There is a charm that goes in the center and I found the Pontoon Beach Police patch online and shrunk it down and typed Tyler’s name and Department Shield Number on the right side. I made some up that had his picture. I made a special magnetic bracelet for Tyler’s spouse, Linsey. They were married right before the tragic shooting on Sep. 11, 2021.

A total of 27 bracelets were made and donated and he included those for the mayor and other Pontoon Beach officials.

“It meant a lot to me to do this,” Al said. “Often officers don’t think anybody cares about them. If I see a police officer on the highway, I pull over and put my flashers on to make sure they are safe. This meant a lot to me to do this for the Pontoon Beach Police Department, the city officials, and Tyler’s wife.”

