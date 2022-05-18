ST. LOUIS — Richard Petty – the legendary king of stock car racing – is coming to World Wide Technology Raceway to kick off the speedway’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series weekend in style. Richard Petty Day presented by Bommarito Automotive Group will begin on Friday, June 3, at 2 p.m. with a fan Q&A followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the start-finish line. Petty then will make the ceremonial first laps on the track in his 1981 Daytona 500-winning car prior to the very first NASCAR Cup Series practice session on the 1.25-mile oval.

Petty rightfully earned his title of King Richard by winning seven NASCAR Cup Series championships and 200 races, including a record seven Daytona 500s. He also holds the record for most wins in one season (27) and most consecutive wins (10). The stock car superstar began racing in 1958 (at CNE Exhibition Stadium in Toronto) and retired in 1992. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010.

"I've been a dedicated race fan for decades and to have the opportunity to partner with Richard Petty and Petty GMS has been an opportunity of a lifetime,” said Chuck Wallis, Vice President and General Manager of the Bommarito Automotive Group. “To be able to be involved in the motorsports industry at the level Bommarito has dedicated to it is an absolute dream come true. How great is it that we now get to incorporate Petty blue – the most iconic brand in motorsports – with ours. Great partners and friends.”

The Bommarito Automotive Group will sponsor the No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series car of driver Erik Jones of Byron, Michigan.

The Bommarito Automotive Group will donate 4,300 June 3 tickets to charities in underserved areas in honor of Richard Petty.

Fans purchasing an oil change or service at Bommarito Service Centers during the month of May will receive two complimentary tickets and free parking for Richard Petty Day presented by Bommarito Automotive Group on June 3.

The first 1,000 fans through the WWTR gates on June 3 will receive a Bommarito-Richard Petty souvenir.

June 3 – Richard Petty Day presented by Bommarito Automotive Group schedule

2 p.m. – Governors of Illinois and Missouri will proclaim June 3 as Richard Petty Day. Proclamations presented to Richard on Midway Stage (across from Turn 4 Club), followed by Q&A session.

3 p.m. – Richard Petty, Erik Jones and John Bommarito will unveil the Bommarito Automotive Group No. 43 Chevrolet (pit road).

3:45 p.m. – Richard will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on start-finish line to officially open NASCAR Cup Series Weekend.

3:50 p.m. – Richard will make the ceremonial first laps on the track in his 1981 Daytona 500-winning car prior to the very first NASCAR Cup Series practice session.

4 p.m. – John Bommarito will wave the green flag on the very first NASCAR Cup Series practice session at WWTR.

4:50 p.m. – Richard Petty media availabilities. Following media interviews, Richard will make hand and boot imprints in cement (ala Grauman’s Theatre in Hollywood) as the first inductee into the Gateway Racing Walk of Fame.

Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Weekend at WWTR

The Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented By TicketSmarter entries are the stars and cars of the Daytona 500 and will include NASCAR Cup Series champions Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. The race will be the region’s first look at NASCAR’s new Next Gen cars.

The 240-lap, 300-mile Cup race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. Central on June 5. Leading up to the main event will be a NASCAR hauler parade through downtown St. Louis and the Ballpark Village Fan Fest presented by Enterprise on Thursday, Richard Petty Day presented by Bommarito Automotive Group on June 3, the #CupTimeSTL Short Track Classic presented by Ranken Technical College at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois, and the June 4 Toyota 200 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Fans are invited to enjoy the pre-race pageantry and concerts, the Enterprise Infield Fan Zone Experience, the Rumble Before the Roar pre-race party and the new GEICO Campgrounds.

For tickets and additional information, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on social media (@wwtraceway).

2022 WWTR NASCAR WEEKEND FAN SCHEDULE

Tuesday, May 31

4-6 p.m. – Special beer release at Annheuser-Busch Biergarten (1127 Pestalozzi Street, St. Louis).

6:45 p.m. – St. Louis Cardinals racing-themed evening (Busch Stadium, downtown St. Louis).

Wednesday, June 1

Noon-8 p.m. – GEICO Campground open.

Thursday, June 2

Noon-8 p.m. – GEICO Campground open.

4-8 p.m. – WWTR Ballpark Village Fan Fest presented by Enterprise (601 Clark Ave., across from Busch Stadium, downtown St. Louis).

6 p.m. – NASCAR haulers depart WWTR staging lot.

6:30 p.m. – NASCAR hauler parade passes Ballpark Village Fan Fest presented by Enterprise and Busch Stadium.

7 p.m. – Haulers return to WWTR for parking in garage area.

Friday, June 3 – Richard Petty Day presented by Bommarito Automotive Group

6:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.

10 a.m. – Spectator gates, Enterprise Infield Fan Zone Experience and midway open.

Noon – Recommended arrival for best race day experience.

1 p.m. – NASCAR Speediatrics.

2:10 p.m. – Richard Petty Q&A on midway stage.

3:45 p.m. – Richard Petty ribbon-cutting ceremony on start-finish line.

3:50 p.m. – Ceremonial first NASCAR Cup Series car laps by Richard Petty.

4 p.m. – Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 practice.

5 p.m. – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 practice.

5:30 p.m. – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 qualifying.

6:30 p.m. – WWTR track dog Gateway Stanley’s Paw Party, doggie meet-up for campers.

7 p.m. – NASCAR garages and Infield Fan Experience closed.

7:30 p.m. – #CupTimeSTL Short Track Classic Presented By Ranken Technical College at Tri-City Speedway (5100 Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL) featuring World of Outlaws Late Models, MOWA Sprint Cars and NASCAR drivers in competition.

Saturday, June 4 – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 qualifying; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200; music festival

6:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7 a.m. – Spectator gates, Enterprise Fan Zone and midway open.

8 a.m. – Recommended arrival time for best race day experience.

10 a.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 qualifying.

12:30 p.m. – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 (160 laps, 200 miles).

2-4 p.m. – No inbound traffic permitted during this period.

2:30 p.m. – WWTR SpeedFreaks Live!

3 p.m. – Thrills & Throttles presented by Holman Motorcars (featuring St. Louis’ hottest 100 cars). Starts after the conclusion of the Toyota 200.

4-9 p.m. – Saturday Twi-Night Concerts (Turn 1 stage, free with Truck race admission).

Sunday, June 5 – Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter

6:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7 a.m. – Spectator gates, Enterprise Fan Zone, midway open.

8:30 a.m. – Midway Music Stage opens.

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Rumble Before The Roar pre-race party.

9:30 a.m. – Recommended arrival time for maximum race day experience.

9:30 a.m. – WWTR Race Day Live! with Kenny Wallace (Midway Stage).

10:30 a.m. – Fans’ track walk, concert stage access begins (must have Enterprise Fan Zone and driver intro passes).

2 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 driver introductions.

2:30 p.m. – Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter (240 laps, 300 miles).

All fans invited onto the track after the race.

Post-race track walk and scavenger hunt.

Schedule subject to change.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently expanded 2.0-mile road course, the Gateway Kartplex (a state-of-the-art karting facility), and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and owner Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.

About Bommarito Automotive Group

What Frank Bommarito started almost 50 years ago, as a single point Oldsmobile dealer, has now successfully grown into a privately-held Missouri’s No. 1 automotive group and ranked top 50 in the nation. With over 1,000 employees, 20 locations and offering 20 brands, Bommarito Automotive Group continues to grow its brand while also growing its involvement in motorsports.

Bommarito began its motorsports involvement in 2015 with Jordan Anderson Racing and since has evolved into Jordan Anderson Racing with Bommarito Autosport and are owners of the No. 31 NASCAR Xfinity team with driver Myatt Snyder and the No. 3 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series entry. Bommarito also holds the title sponsorship for the Bommarito 500 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at WWTR since 2017. In addition, Bommarito now is involved with the sponsorship of the Vasser Sullivan IMSA team which recently Has earned podium finishes in consecutive races. Our vision was to have a vehicle in our portfolio for every type of buyer. We now can drive home our mission: One Bommarito vehicle in every driveway. Once a vision, today a reality.

