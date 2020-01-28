EDWARDSVILLE - The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary has been well-documented for its compassionate nationwide work with the famed horse breed. The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary is a not-for-profit organization.

The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary has a variety of fundraisers throughout the year and one of the favorites for Cora Miller, a key volunteer for the organization, is coming on Valentine’s Day on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. The SweetHeart MusicTrivia Blast Fundraiser will be hosted by “Big Papa G” BPG Entertainment at the Loyal Order of the Moose #1349 at 730 Wesley Drive, Wood River.

The music will be a variety and fun 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s Country and more. In addition to trivia, there will prizes, games, Valentine’s and fun. Anyone wishing to propose are asked to contact the Mustang Sanctuary trivia night organizers. Shawn and Kathy Lewis are the co-founders of Legendary Mustang Sanctuary.

The funds from this year’s Legendary Mustang Sanctuary Valentine’s Day Music Trivia Blast are dedicated to the development and implementation of a new veterans S.A.V.E. (Sanctuary and Veteran Equine) Project. Working with Madison County Veterans Commission, the Vets Center, The Healing Power of Equus: The Equine Gestalt Coaching System and veteran whole wellness programs the mustang horses provide support and comfort to veterans diagnosed with PTSD and other identified injuries.

Miller said this Valentine’s night gathering will once again be “amazing.”

Miller said 2019 was another great year for the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary and its work.

“I love this project,” she said. “I honestly can say it is one of the most rewarding I have ever worked on and we get to touch history every day working and seeing the horses. The horses will be the owners’ best friends their whole life once they have them. The Trivia Night is just a fun time on Valentine’s Day.”

The Legendary Mustang brand recognition is readily identified through RiverBend Growth Association and Edwardsville BNI Network Global LLC; Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Linked-In and Pinterest. LMS excellent record of accomplishment is locally and nationally recognized by other networks including local Public TV Channel 9 for documentary presentation in January 2020; Bureau of Land Management; Department of Interior; Local office of the Corps of the Engineers and California Department of Forestry.

Sponsorship levels are below:

Burro/Donkey Round Sponsor - $100 - Business or individual recognized in a round logo on answer sheets.

Mustang Event Sponsor - $200 - Logo on answer sheets. Website promotion, banner display, facility tour for up to 50 guests; logo printed on traveling banner.

Legendary Event Sponsor - $300 - All of the above benefits plus celebration gift certificate at the Sanctuary. (Birthday, reunion, etc.) recognition in LMS published advertising media; recognition of Facebook Page.

Friends of the Sanctuary - $400 or more - All of the above benefits and recognition on LMS official website; invitations to LMS events; participation in your project's development; observation of mustang horse gentling and training process; name a rescued wild mustang horse or burro, enjoy photo opportunities with family.

Tickets are $20 for an individual and $160 for a table of eight. For registration/pre-payment, contact Kathy at (618) 616-8875 or the mustangsanctuary@yahoo.com.

