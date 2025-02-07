Our Daily Show! Legendary Mustang Sanctuary: Music Trivia on 2-14

ALHAMBRA - Legendary Mustang Sanctuary will host a Valentine’s Music Trivia night to raise money for their horses and programs.

On Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, community members are invited to the Wood River Moose Lodge for an evening of music trivia, an open bar and plenty of fun. Tickets cost $25 or a table of eight costs $200. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the trivia starts at 7 p.m. Kathy Lewis, who oversees the sanctuary, said it’s the perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day while helping a good cause.

“What else do you do with your sweetheart?” Lewis asked. “Take your sweetheart, come to the trivia, bring your own little snacks, have a good time.”

Lewis explained that Legendary Mustang Sanctuary rescues wild mustangs and burros from kill pens and rehabilitates them at their location in Alhambra. Their ultimate goal is to help these horses get adopted into loving families. They need funds to care for the horses and rescue as many as possible.

The sanctuary also has many community programs. They bring horses to schools to interact with the students, and they welcome veterans to their property for equine therapy.

“We’re always supporting our community, trying to educate our community, and it’s all free of charge for everybody,” Lewis said.

Lewis emphasized the importance of the work they do at Legendary Mustang Sanctuary. They don’t factor in age or physical ability when they rescue the horses. Many horses come to them with histories of abuse and trauma. The volunteers at the sanctuary take their time with the horses and allow them to interact whenever they’re ready.

“It’s all about the trust,” she explained. “We show them love and affection and patience.”

The trivia night will allow them to raise money for the work they do. Lewis hopes to see many people there. To reserve a table, call 618-616-8875.

For more information about the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary Valentine Music Trivia night, check out the official Facebook event page. To learn more about Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, visit LegendaryMustangSanctuary.org.

