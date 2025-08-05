Our Daily Show Interview! Mustangs for Mustangs, Tea Party and More!

ALHAMBRA - The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary will host two upcoming events to raise funds for their horses.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, community members can stop by the Collinsville American Legion for a day of bounce houses, face-painting, vendors, a car show and live horses at the “Mustangs for Mustangs” event. On Sept. 28, a tea party will be held in Wood River for kids and loved ones to enjoy. Both events aim to raise money and awareness of the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary mission.

“All proceeds go back to help us with the horses,” said Kathy Lewis with LMS. “We do it all. We don't just go out and say, hey, we do this. We literally do it.”

The Mustangs for Mustangs event brings together classic cars and mustang horses. LMS will have two horses at the event and a cooler of carrot sticks for kids to feed them. There will also be a car show and over 20 vendors with crafts and antiques for sale.

“Classic cars, if you want to just come out and show it off, bring them on out,” Lewis said. “We’ll have cars coming and going all day long. We’ve got a jumpy house for the kids. We’ve got different types of vendors and everything. We’ve got something for everybody.”



Article continues after sponsor message

LMS hosted the Mustangs for Mustangs event before, but they haven’t held this event since the COVID-19 pandemic. Lewis is excited to bring it back and enjoy the day with the community.

No registration is required. Attendance is completely free, though there is a small fee for the bounce house and face-painting. All proceeds go back to LMS.

The tea party on Sept. 28 will take place from 2–4 p.m. at the Wood River Moose. Adults cost $15 and kids under age 12 cost $10. Attendees can enjoy a late lunch, hors d’oeuvres, cookies, tea and more fun. Lewis noted that it’s the perfect event for kids and families to enjoy together. You can register by calling 618-616-8875.

“It’ll be fun, and we urge people to dress up,” she said. “It’s going to be an old-fashioned tea party.”

All proceeds from these events go back to LMS. As an organization, LMS rescues wild mustangs and burros and takes care of them until they can find forever homes. They help the horses heal and also offer seminars and training to students.

LMS is currently in the process of taking on 20 baby mustangs, which have been rescued out of Texas. The organization is in need of hay donations for the horses as well as monetary donations. Lewis emphasized that all donations go directly to the horses, and any maintenance costs come out of the volunteers’ pockets.

“All proceeds, 100%, go to the horses,” she said. “When we say it goes to the horses, it goes to the horses.”

For more information about the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, including how to help, visit their official website at LegendaryMustangSanctuary.org or their official Facebook page. Contact Lewis at 618-616-8875 for more information about these events, how to register for the tea party, or how to secure horses for your next event.

More like this: