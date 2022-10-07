WOOD RIVER - The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, a nonprofit animal rescue organization that rescues Mustang horses, is hosting a Music Trivia Blast event at the Wood River Moose Lodge on Friday, Oct. 21. Hosted by the charismatic Big Papa G, the event’s proceeds will go directly toward furthering the sanctuary’s Mustang rescue efforts, upgrading corral fencing, providing hay for the winter, and more.

The venue, Loyal Order of the Moose #1349, is located at 730 Wesley Dr. in Wood River, near Walmart. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with music trivia beginning at 7 p.m., and the cost of attendance is $25 per person or $200 for a table of eight.

Cora Miller with the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary said Big Papa G is a great fit for this event, given the passion both he and the Mustang Sanctuary have for what they do.

“He’s funny, he’s fun, he’s interesting, he’s amazing - he just keeps the spirit alive,” Miller said of Big Papa G on a recent episode of Our Daily Show on Riverbender.com. “People come in and they feel the energy that we have. We have passion for these animals, for this mission - seeing them saved, but even bigger than that, seeing them rescued into adoption in forever permanent, loving homes.”

Miller said the music trivia types will range from 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s country, and “much much more,” with Big Papa G dropping a few helpful hints along the way.

She also said the Mustang Sanctuary will be having a very nice basket raffle. Tickets are just $1 each or 25 tickets for $20. One of the prize baskets will include a teepee-style tent, and a “From Maine With Love” basket will feature authentic items from Maine such as clams and lobster bisque. Other prizes include a gift certificate to the Cracker Factory’s penthouse, a gift certificate to Best Western Premier, and much more.

“You can expect an evening of lots of fun and laughter, dancing [and] quizzes,” Miller said. “Bring your party animal.”

Tickets for the event are selling out quickly - Miller said there are only 8 tables left. Individual seats are $25 or a table of 8 is only $200. Tickets can be purchased directly from Eventbrite at this link.

Miller added that the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary has a perfect track record of finding homes for these horses.

“We have a 100 percent successful adoption rate,” she said. “100 percent of the horses that we’ve rescued and saved have been adopted to permanent loving homes.”

Miller added that Mustang Sanctuary co-founders Shawn and Kathy Lewis are “very careful” about who they send the horses home with, vetting them through interviews and having them meet/train with the horses beforehand.

To find out more about the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, visit their website at legendarymustangsanctuary.org or call Miller at (618) 444-7011. Donations can be sent by check to PO Box 314 Wood River IL 62095.