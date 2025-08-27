ALHAMBRA, Ill. — The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating wild mustangs and burros, is seeking urgent assistance after a fire damaged their home and essential supplies on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.

The fire occurred on Monday, destroying one room and causing widespread smoke damage throughout the residence. The sanctuary’s feed supply, stored in the basement, was also compromised, leaving the organization without food for its animals.

“We desperately need some help! Our house caught on fire on Monday. Luckily, only 1 room was burnt. However, everything is smoke-damaged, so we have nothing until the insurance takes care of it, which we don't know how long it will take,” the sanctuary owners said in an official statement.

The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary owners are requesting donations of personal items, kitchen supplies such as pots and pans, and animal feed, including dog, cat, chicken, and horse food.

Legendary Mustang Sanctuary operates in Alhambra, Illinois, with a mission to rescue and preserve wild mustangs and burros through rehabilitation and adoption programs. The organization provides a safe haven for these animals, many of which face threats from habitat loss and government roundups.

Those interested in donating supplies can contact the sanctuary at (618) 616-8875. Financial contributions are also being accepted via PayPal or Venmo at @mustangsanctuary. The sanctuary plans to share updates and photos following their return to the property.

The organization emphasizes its commitment to creating a sustainable future for wild horses and burros and preserving a unique part of American heritage.

