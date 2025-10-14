NAPLES, Fla. — Jim Hart, an 81-year-old former NFL quarterback best known for his lengthy career with the St. Louis Cardinals, reflected on his life and football journey during a recent interview from his home in Naples, Fla.

Hart played professionally from 1966 to 1984, primarily with the Cardinals, after an unexpected start when no team selected him in the 1966 NFL Draft. “No team picked me in the 1966 NFL draft,” Hart said. “My former coach invited me to a tryout with the Cardinals. I impressed the team and was signed soon after.”

During his 18 seasons in the NFL, Hart earned four Pro Bowl selections and helped lead the Cardinals to several division titles in the mid-1970s. He recalled the team’s 38-0 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in 1970 as a standout moment. The Cardinals earned the nickname “Cardiac Cards” during a streak of close games and comebacks throughout the 1970s. Hart was a Wizard White Man of the Year recipient in his NFL tenure.

The award annually recognizes one NFL player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his hometown and the city. Hart was a quarterback for Southern Illinois University-Carbondale in college and grew up near Chicago in Skokie, IL., and played for Niles West High School.

Hart also spoke candidly about challenges he faced, particularly in negotiations with team owner Bill Bidwill. Hart said Bill Bidwill could be difficult during contract times. He also said his son Michael is the antithesis of Bill, "a class guy and good friend.”

Hart expressed a desire to stay active in his 80s, including playing golf and walking regularly.

“I walk quite a bit and try to play golf,” he said. “I’m going to Pebble Beach in November and think about the old timers I used to play with.”

Hart has been married to his college sweetheart, Mary, for more than 40 years. The couple lives a private life and in his home office, he has some precious memorabilia from his legendary NFL career. Jim and Mary still have the same closeness as they did early in their marriage, almost six decades later. The couple was married on June 17, 1967.

“Sometimes I have to come into my den to reflect,” he said, and he sees the memorabilia all around him from his NFL career. “The walls are filled with memorabilia, but Mary and I isolate ourselves there away from the trophies and pictures.”

After retiring from professional football, Hart worked as an athletic director at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where he collaborated with associate athletic director Charlotte West. “She was a smart, tough lady,” Hart said.

Hart said one of the keys to success as an A.D. or in life in general is having a solid cast around you as a person. He was complimentary of his other Cardinals, the line, his receivers, running backs, and the St. Louis defense in that era.

Hart also recalled friendships with notable players such as Merlin Olsen and Mel Gray, emphasizing the importance of those connections in maintaining his ties to the sport. Terry Metcalf, the legendary St. Louis Cardinals halfback, was another he recalled with great memories.

"I remember my teammates and try to keep in touch with many of them," he said.

Mel Gray, a University of Missouri grad, was Hart's favorite receiver and had blazing speed. All-Pro tight end Jackie Smith was also a favorite target.

In 1983, Hart and former teammate Dan Dierdorf opened Dierdorf and Hart’s Steak House, which operated for 30 years before closing in 2013. Hart now resides in Naples, Fla., and frequently participates in charity golf tournaments.

Hart’s story highlights the enduring impact of a professional athlete’s career and the personal reflections that come with time and experience.

Hart will always have fond memories of his time in St. Louis.

"I am very appreciative of the time I spent in St. Louis and always loved all the fans," he said.

