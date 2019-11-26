ALTON - Alton lost one of its finest - legendary artist Art Towata - with his death on Nov. 21 in Barrington. He was 86 years old when he died.

For years, Towata owned the Towata Fine Art Gallery at 206 W. Third St. in Alton.

Towata obtained his bachelor of arts and master’s in fine arts from Southern Illinois-University-Edwardsville, his bachelor's degree in 1962 and master’s in 1971. Towata lived in Alton for over 65 years.

Towata was 8 years old when he was confined for three years with his mother and 2-year-old brother in the Manzanar camp in the U.S. Towata was a U.S. Air Force veteran stationed at Scott Air Force Base. He also was an artist and teacher and he related his experiences and inspired many students.

One of his legendary paintings was the “Black Wall Series.” His “Black Wall Series” paintings were to refer to the black he observed when he arrived and was confined three years at Manzanar after his Japanese-American family was confined to an internment camp in California following the attack on Pearl Harbor. His father ultimately was shot and killed in a camp at Fort Sill, Okla., after traveling to several different U.S. camps. Towata became well-known for his vivid creations of nature and landscape art. Some of his most known artwork was of the snow-covered Sierra Madres, the blue sky, movements and sounds of desert creatures.

“Russ Smith, owner of Bossanova in Downtown Alton, said. “Art was an incredible, world-renowned artist. One of the most appealing things about his art to me was how much it reflected our area - the river, nature, our bluffs, and wildlife. He just had a way of reflecting that in his artwork that had universal appeal.”

Smith said he has personally purchased different Towata artwork for his home and has it prominently displayed.

“Art’s pieces are all so moving,” Smith said. “Through the years, he had wonderful art shows at the Towata gallery and brought in outside artists and display work in what was once a jewelry store. I had shows there as well as other local artists. It was the center of local art in the community at one time.”

Another well-known Alton artist Jeanie Cousely reflected with these words about Art Towata: "RIP Mr. Towata...I was fortunate to have grown up just down the hill from you, Arthur, and to have had the opportunity to attend summer classes at the Hayner children's library where you were the instructor, and to have been able to take water color from you. I will never forget the day none of the other (adults) came to painting class and you said, "Let's go paint the sunset". We loaded up our things into your old blue van, and rested our boards with the stretched paper on the guardrail - and started to paint. That is when I realized how quickly the colors change in the sunset!

"You will be dearly missed by many and your beautiful artwork will be enjoyed long beyond your years on earth. Playing George Winston records during the painting class was quite cool too! I am glad I ran into you at the Farmer's Market to get to see you one last time. The earth will miss your kind presence. Maybe you and Mark McDonald can play some golf again now that you are both up there!"

Linda Fry of Godfrey considered Art Towata like part of her family. She met him about 20 years ago and said Art was the kindest, generous, creative and empathetic man she knows and was truly one of a kind.

“Art would always listen and his brain was always working,” she said. “While he was listening, he would view things in a different way and take in all his surroundings and be inspired by them. When I saw him in the hospital recently, some didn’t know the story of why dragonflies played such a part in some of his artwork. He told me the dragonfly became his friends when he was in the camp as a child and he would play with them.”

Fry emphasized that Towata was known throughout the world for his artistic greatness.

“I don’t think sometimes people treasured what he brought to this area,” she said. “He didn’t like to be in the limelight. He was quiet and always there for my family. There is nothing any of us wouldn’t have done for him. I had coffee with him three times a week and he watched my kids and grandkids grow up.”

Something Art emphasized that when people purchased is pottery bowls, he didn’t want them to just sit on a shelf but be used.

“There was someone who came to the hospital last week and told him they had broken their piece they had purchased from him and said that is the way it is supposed to be, the bowls are meant to be used.

Smith said for being such a quiet and unassuming man, he was the center of pride for the community.

"Art was a kind, sweet, thoughtful and very genuine kind of man,” Smith said.

