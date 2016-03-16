EDWARDSVILLE - Lee Horan’s second-grade class at Goshen Elementary spent part of February learning about influential African Americans during Black History Month.

“We took the opportunity to recognize remarkable people that have the ability to inspire us to rise up and be the best individuals we can be,” Horan said. “One of our lessons was inspired by the book, ‘Unspoken,’ by Henry Cole. It is about a farm girl that makes the choice to help an escaped slave. We discus how with every decision in life there is a cost and a benefit.”

Following the story, the students participated in an Underground Railroad simulation. Students experienced the hardships that come with the journey to freedom and able to solidify vocabulary we have used throughout this month.

“Students traveled between locations: the plantation, an abolitionist’s house, the woods, on the road, in their cabin, meeting a stranger, and the border to the North, trying to find their way to freedom,” Horan said. “Not all the students obtain freedom during the simulation, in fact few will.”

Principal Mary Miller said celebrating Black History Month by learning about the achievements and positive contributions of African Americans, past and present teaches our young students many lessons.

“Students gain a greater understanding and appreciation of their own culture and the diverse cultures that make up their communities.”

