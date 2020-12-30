ALTON - Alton Little Theater will host a six-week FREE Support group for Teens struggling with isolation and despondency over lack of extra-curricular activities. The group of up to (20) youth will meet on Thursday evenings from 7- 8:30 ( with signed permission from parent or guardian).

Lee Cox, Executive Director of ALT AND a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor, will help structure the discussion but allow youth attendees to set their own agenda each week.

Article continues after sponsor message

Call (618) 462-3205 to register/directions to the Dorothy Colonius Foyer at ALT (Alton Little Theater) in Alton.