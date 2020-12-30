Lee Cox To Lead Six-Week Free Support Group For Teens Struggling With Isolation During COVID At ALT
ALTON - Alton Little Theater will host a six-week FREE Support group for Teens struggling with isolation and despondency over lack of extra-curricular activities. The group of up to (20) youth will meet on Thursday evenings from 7- 8:30 ( with signed permission from parent or guardian).
Lee Cox, Executive Director of ALT AND a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor, will help structure the discussion but allow youth attendees to set their own agenda each week.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Call (618) 462-3205 to register/directions to the Dorothy Colonius Foyer at ALT (Alton Little Theater) in Alton.