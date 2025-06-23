ALTON - Lee and Dottie Graham of Alton celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family cruise to the Southern Caribbean.

Lee and the former Dorothy Harlan were married May 29, 1965, at First Baptist Church where Rev. Gilbreath officiated their wedding.

Lee retired from Guy’s Chips and Madison County Transit and Dottie is retired from Dierberg’s, Park and Shop and Kroger’s.

They are the parents of Julie and Todd Heinemann of Bethalto, Holly and Michael Bunch of Godfrey and the late Christopher Graham. They have six grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.