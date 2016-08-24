EDWARDSVILLE – With just days remaining before the season opener, SIUE men's soccer's Austin Ledbetter (St. Charles, Missouri) has picked up several preseason accolades.

The senior captain has been named to a pair of preseason All-America teams and also was named to TopDrawerSoccer.com's Top 100 team.

Hero Sports honored Ledbetter as a second team All-America pick.

Hero Sports All-America Team

College Soccer News placed Ledbetter on its third team All-America list.

College Soccer News All-America Team

Among Top Drawer Soccer's Top 100, Ledbetter checks in a No. 53 on the list.

Top Drawer Soccer Top 100

As announced previously, Ledbetter was named to the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) Hermann Trophy watch list and was honored as a preseason All-Missouri Valley Conference selection.

The Cougars, who were picked to repeat as MVC champions, open their 2016 season Friday with a 7 p.m. match against Northern Illinois at Korte Stadium.

