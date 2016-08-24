Austin Ledbetter

EDWARDSVILLE – With just days remaining before the season opener, SIUE men's soccer's Austin Ledbetter (St. Charles, Missouri) has picked up several preseason accolades.

The senior captain has been named to a pair of preseason All-America teams and also was named to TopDrawerSoccer.com's Top 100 team.

As announced previously, Ledbetter was named to the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) Hermann Trophy watch list and was honored as a preseason All-Missouri Valley Conference selection.

The Cougars, who were picked to repeat as MVC champions, open their 2016 season Friday with a 7 p.m. match against Northern Illinois at Korte Stadium. 

