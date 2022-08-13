MADISON COUNTY - The Third Judicial Pro Bono Committee met in person earlier this year for the first time since 2020. Committee members were excited to share with the group their successes over the last quarter and plan future projects and events. Judge Maureen Schuette chairs the committee made up of judges, court staff, legal aid providers, and lawyers from a variety of different practice areas who meet quarterly.

With the help of the Public Interest Law Initiative (PILI) and the Madison County Bar Association, the Committee hosted a seminar on May 18 geared toward family law practitioners. The well-attended event provided legal education for attorneys who serve in a volunteer capacity in our Legal Advice Clinic in the Madison County Law Library or other legal aid organizations.

“We truly appreciate each and every attorney and staff member who graciously donates their time and talent to our Legal Advice Clinic, to our Continuing Legal Education Seminars, and to our Pro Bono services. You are an amazing asset to the Third Judicial Circuit and we are very thankful for you”, said chair and Associate Judge Maureen Schuette. In addition to the Legal Advice Clinic, the Madison County Law Library also features a Legal Self-Help Center dedicated to providing general information and resources for self-represented litigants.

The public can access these resources by visiting the Center in the basement of the Madison County Courthouse in Edwardsville or contacting them at 618-296-4900 or lawlibrary@co.madison.il.us.

The Committee has begun preparation for its annual luncheon in October where those who have dedicated their time to pro bono service in the Circuit can celebrate pro bono week and our award recipients. As the year comes to an end, the Committee will be working on special veteran-related projects in time for Veterans Day. If you are a veteran in need of legal assistance, please reach out to us at 618-296-4900.

