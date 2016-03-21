GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Visiting Artist Lecture Series, sponsored by 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, continues with mixed media artist Jane Barrow at noon, March 23, in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery.

Barrow earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Rhode Island School of Design and went on to earn her Master of Fine Arts from Indiana University. She is currently a professor at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where she is also the head of the painting department.

“I have always enjoyed art, as well as singing and other creative activities,” Barrow said. “When I was young, I just followed interests and opportunities naturally, without much thought or reflection. I changed high schools midway when my family moved from Massachusetts to Maryland. The first high school I went to had a poor art program, but had a great choral/music program – the new high school was the reverse. I blossomed quietly with a high school teacher who just kept putting art materials and equipment in front of me and urged me forward.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Barrow’s works have been featured in a number of shows, including a solo exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan and in Miami, Florida. Barrow has pieces featured in the private collections of John Mellencamp, the Muscarelle Museum of Art at the College of William and Mary, the Ameren Corporation, Private Bank, and other corporate and private collections.

“Jane's art runs a wide gamut and includes figures, still life, landscape and installation,” L&C Art Coordinator Chris Brennan said. “Some of these works offer faithful depictions of the subjects, while others remain borderline non-objective.”

To learn more about Barrow or her art, visit www.janebarrow-art.com. For more information about the Visiting Artist Lecture Series and other upcoming artists, visit www.lc.edu/visitingartists.

More like this: