EDWARDSVILLE – This year’s Leclaire Parkfest turned out to once again be a big hit, with hundreds of people visiting the location around a small lake.

Leclaire Parkfest has had a simple mission since its start 25 years ago – to promote the historic Leclaire neighborhood and its heritage to the public.

William Krause, Vice President of the Friends of Leclaire group, said initially organizers wanted to bring attention to the neighborhood with the festival and it has since grown from there.

“This has a ‘Mayberry-esque’ type of feel,” he said. “People sit on their porch and listen to music in the park. The park is in the middle of the neighborhood and this is a welcoming, homey event.

"For many of the families in the area, it is like a fall homecoming. We hope to keep it going for another 25 years.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Krause also served as the trolley guide for the event. This year’s edition attracted food vendors, Dixieland bands, wood product vendors and much more.

There was also a vintage car show, vintage tractors display and a book fair.

Tammy Drew, a Hope Rescues volunteer, worked with people present on adoptions of some of their pets. Hope Rescues had a goal of several of the pets going home with the right owner.

Andi Smith, an attendee, summed up Leclaire Parkfest best: “I love Parkfest. It’s a chance to see all your neighbors and friends. It is also a time for wonderful memories of those who have attended Parkfest over all the years. I used to bring my nieces to ride ponies. That is a wonderful memory for me.”

More like this: