EDWARDSVILLE - Leclaire Elementary School in Edwardsville celebrated World Autism Awareness Day last Friday in style as World Autism Awareness Day was on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Leclaire Elementary students wore rainbow colors and spirit wear to support their friends and family with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and decorated hallways to bring awareness. During the week, students learned facts about Autism Spectrum Disorder and talked about how the best way to show understanding is to be kind.

Leclaire officials said peer buddies and CASTLE friends showed how amazing inclusion can be during their Peer Mediated Instruction and Intervention (PMII) sessions. The awareness day seemed to have a significant impact on all of the students.

