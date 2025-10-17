EDWARDSVILLE - Leclaire Elementary has been recognized as a Model Professional Learning Community (PLC) at Work school by Solution Tree, honoring its commitment to collaboration, continuous improvement, and student success.

This recognition places Leclaire Elementary among an elite group of schools across the nation that have demonstrated exceptional dedication to ensuring high levels of learning for all students through the PLC at Work process.

More than 800 schools internationally have been recognized as Model PLC schools, including 42 in Illinois. Leclaire is just the third school south of Chicago to earn the distinction and is the only school in the Metro East.

To be designated as a Model PLC, schools must meet rigorous criteria, including: Demonstrating a sustained commitment to PLC at Work concepts for at least three years.

Presenting clear, measurable evidence of improved student learning.

Providing annual data that confirms continued implementation and success.

Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) are built on the belief that the key to improved student learning is ongoing, job-embedded learning for the educators who serve them. The PLC at Work process focuses on three core ideas: A focus on learning. A collaborative culture. A results orientation.

“Achieving Model PLC status is more than a title. It’s a reflection of our shared belief that when adults learn and grow together, our students benefit the most,” said Leclaire Principal Donny Gunter. “The Guiding Coalition has modeled what it means to collaborate with purpose, to challenge one another professionally, and to keep students at the heart of every conversation.”

In addition to Gunter, members of the Leclaire Guiding Coalition include Lauren Mayes (psychologist), Sara Jackson (SEL teacher), Kylee Kuba (kindergarten teacher), Kalan Pelaez (first-grade teacher), Teryn Cross (second-grade teacher), and Cari Wencewicz (assistant principal). Additionally, Director of Curriculum Tara Fox and Clara Davis-Sale, Solution Tree partner have also provided guidance.

“Congratulations to the staff of Leclaire Elementary School on being the first school in District #7 to be named a Model PLC school,” said Acting Superintendent Dr. Allen Duncan. “This recognition affirms their commitment to the District #7 mission of Empowering Each Student to Achieve Personal Success.”

Developed by Solution Tree, the PLC at Work process has transformed schools around the world by empowering educators to work together to improve outcomes for all students. To achieve this distinction, Leclaire Elementary demonstrated a multi-year commitment to the PLC process, fostering a culture of collaboration and showing clear evidence of student growth and achievement. Schools seeking this honor must also submit a comprehensive application outlining their practices, systems, and results for review by Solution Tree’s PLC Review Committee.

Recognized Model PLC schools are featured on allthingsplc.info, where they share their implementation strategies, structures, and performance results with educators worldwide. The site also offers tools for collaboration, research articles, and resources to support schools striving to improve teaching and learning.

For more than 20 years, Solution Tree has provided professional development, research-based resources, and training to help educators create schools where all children succeed.

