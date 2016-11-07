EDWARDSVILLE - Students from Leclaire Elementary put down the textbooks and explored the world of art in their Fine Arts Day celebration Thursday, Oct. 27. 

Classes got out from behind their dance to express themselves in several different ways through singing, dancing and much more.

"Students got to sing, dance and learn about art forms from all around the globe," Leclaire Principal Dr. Cornelia Smith said. 

The theme for this year's Fine Arts Day at Leclarie was "Where in the World is Art?" 

Leclaire Elementary is a primary attendance center serving Early Childhood, Pre-Kindergarten, and Kindergarten through second grade students. 

 

