Pvt. Weston Missey (right), of Lebanon, Illinois, shakes hands with her recruiter, Sgt. Anthony Womack, of Lebanon, Illinois, after he enlisted into the Illinois Army National Guard Aug. 12. LEBANON - Pvt. Weston Missey, of Lebanon, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Aug. 12 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station. Missey enlisted as a 91B, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, and will be assigned to the Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program based in Shiloh, Illinois.

Missey will attend Basic Combat Training and advanced individual training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, using the One Station Unit Training (OSUT) offered by the Illinois Army National Guard.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Missey also received 100 percent free college tuition with the Illinois National Guard Grant and the Select Reserve Montgomery G.I. Bill. He is planning to go to college to become a certified mechanic.

He is currently a senior attending Lebanon High School, and will graduate in May of 2017. His family, said they are very proud of him for enlisting with the Illinois Army National Guard, and said he is setting himself up for success. The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M RSP congratulates Weston and welcomes him into the ILARNG.

More like this:

Nov 14, 2024 - Sen. Duckworth Has Message For Pete Hegseth About Women In Combat

Oct 27, 2024 - Sen. Harriss & Sen. Plummer Seek Family Photos and Stories of Veterans to be Showcased at Illinois Capitol

Oct 16, 2024 - Industry Interaction Day Teaches Local Students About Opportunities in Maritime Industry

Oct 28, 2024 - 41st Annual St. Louis Regional Veterans Day Observance To Be Celebrated Downtown On November 9

Nov 11, 2024 - Former Serviceman Bill Schnarr Battles For Vets Through SIUE’s Veterans Upward Bound Program

 