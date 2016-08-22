LEBANON - Pvt. Weston Missey, of Lebanon, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Aug. 12 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station. Missey enlisted as a 91B, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, and will be assigned to the Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program based in Shiloh, Illinois.

Missey will attend Basic Combat Training and advanced individual training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, using the One Station Unit Training (OSUT) offered by the Illinois Army National Guard.

Missey also received 100 percent free college tuition with the Illinois National Guard Grant and the Select Reserve Montgomery G.I. Bill. He is planning to go to college to become a certified mechanic.

He is currently a senior attending Lebanon High School, and will graduate in May of 2017. His family, said they are very proud of him for enlisting with the Illinois Army National Guard, and said he is setting himself up for success. The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M RSP congratulates Weston and welcomes him into the ILARNG.

