LEBANON - Pvt. Zachary j. Hartman, of Lebanon, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Nov. 4 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Hartman enlisted as an 88M, Motor Transport Operator, and will be assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, based in Shiloh, Illinois, until he conducts his initial entry training.

He will attend basic combat training and advanced individual training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, this summer. Upon completion of his training, he will be assigned to the 1844th Transportation Company based in East St. Louis, Illinois.

He will receive 100 percent free college tuition through the Illinois National Guard Grant and is eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

Hartman's parents, Paula and James Hartman, as well as friends and family said they are very proud of his decision to serve his Country and community. The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulates Hartman and welcomes him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

